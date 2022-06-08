What causes flaky skin?

NEW DELHI: Even with the best face washes on the market, we frequently notice that our skin becomes flaky after washing. Flaky skin can be caused by one of three factors. One is that our skin is sensitive as a result of sunburn or grass burn. Two, we are using a strong base for washing our faces; we can also use organic and natural products. It can also happen if we wash our faces too frequently! The third and most important reason is that we are not using the proper and appropriate skin-product combination, or that we are using products that are not weather appropriate. This indicates that we are using the incorrect face wash for our skin type.

There are primarily five skin types- normal skin, dry skin, combination skin, oily or acne-prone skin and sensitive skin. Now, we must use skin cleansers or face wash that is made for our skin type. A face wash made for oily skin we strip away the dry skin or too much creamy face wash will disturb the PH balance of other skin types. Cleansers made for acne will never suit the people who have Sahara Desert type skin tone. Arthi Raguram, Founder, Deyga Organics shares Dos and Don'ts to avoid skin flakiness.

Dos

* Use skin appropriate cleanser. Nourish your skin twice a day after face wash. This clearly means using face wash not more than 2 times a day. You can splash plain water if the skin needs hydration.

* Use skin appropriate moisturisers, serums and toners.

* Deep condition your skin with proper daily, weekly and monthly regimes.

* Deep condition or deep hydrate your skin by consuming enough water and other food that are good for the skin.

* Use sunscreen even if you are at home. Sunburnt skin can cause heavy damage to the skin.

* Go for humectants like glycerin, or oils like almond or avocado that are non-clogging in nature. Ceramides act as a barrier and make the skin nourished, soft and supple.

* Always prep your skin before makeup with serum, primer, and moisturiser before foundation.

* Remember to do do double cleansing and perform proper night care regime post makeup; it is equally important.

Don'ts

* Do not use harsh cleansers if the skin is already irritated. Use mild formulations.

* Do not use a face wash with strong fragrances. They can further cause skin damage.

* Do not exfoliate. It will actually strip off the skin. Your skin needs nourishment and proper care.

* Do not use physical exfoliating scrubs available in the market. Rather, go for things like oats and curd. They will do the task while taking care of the skin at the same time.

* Do not use cleaners that have a high amount of alcohol or retinol.

* Do not use makeup if the skin is not performing well.

If still, the problem exists, the advice is to consult your dermatologist. They will suggest to you the skin appropriate light and safe products that can help your skin heel. Take care of your skin!