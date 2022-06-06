Target protein for diabetes help to protect against Alzheimer: Study

WASHINGTON: Mechanisms associated with a particular diabetes drug can also help to protect against Alzheimer's disease suggests a study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.

The results, published in Neurology, indicate that the drug's target protein can be an interesting candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Alzheimer's disease is becoming increasingly common, but there are no drugs to affect the course of the disease and the development of new drugs is a slow, costly and complex process.

An alternative strategy is therefore to find already approved drugs that can prove efficacious against the disease and give them a new area of application.

Diabetes drugs have been put forward as possible candidates, but so far the studies that have tested diabetes drugs for Alzheimer's disease have not produced convincing results.

In the present study, researchers from Karolinska Institutet used genetic methods to study this more closely.