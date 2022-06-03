Ask Your Doctor: Blood transfusion for thalassaemia patients

How important is blood transfusion for thalassaemia patients?

— R Puneet, Adambakkam

Thalassaemia patients are mostly children who go through painful blood transfusion for several years in their life. Blood transfusions have its challenges and risks. A stem cell transplantation is currently the only curative option available for this condition. Recent data shows more than 90 per cent success rate of stem cell transplantation in patients who have HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen) matched stem cell donors. A successful blood stem cell transplant depends on a perfect HLA tissue match.

— Dr Sunil Bhat, Director and Clinical Lead, Paediatric Hematology, Oncology and Blood & Marrow Transplantation