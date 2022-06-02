Vitamin D and lively mornings with the sun

CHENNAI: “One of my most important rules in life is to take time to soak in the morning sun. I have been talking about the incredible benefits of being in the sun for more than 15 years now, and I encourage people, especially those burdened with excessive thoughts and laziness, to wake up, go out and stay under the sun, with no distractions. Not only does the sun create life, but it also nourishes life. It helps us thrive.

We were born under the sun, we grew up with food made by the sun and we ourselves cannot survive without sunlight. So why do we give it such less importance in our lives,” says Radhika Iyer, founder of Anahata Organics and Raa Foundation.

Surya Namaskar is the first thing done in the morning in yoga as a salutation to the sun, showing respect to the giver of life. The sun is revered in Indian culture for its ability to provide energy and lift our spirits. Consider this, you have been in a dark room for two days, and on the third day you open the window to let in some sunlight. What happens to your disposition? You most likely feel more awake, conscious, and energetic.

Sun exposure is crucial for our body to have a good regulatory system.