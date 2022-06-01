Mumbai's latest joint for chicken lovers

NEW DELHI: Do you enjoy chicken fingers, popcorn, tenders, or drumsticks? If you like burgers, you can order them grilled, baked, or crusted, with a variety of sauces. You can also get a panini or a wrap, and yes, everything from spinach to beetroot to whole wheat is available! Do you like rice bowls! Don't want the usual fries or cheese sticks? What about Tater Tots, a traditional American snack? Or how about a fruity Bubble tea, a tiramisu shake, passionfruit iced tea, or a passionfruit iced tea?



POULT, Mumbai's newest destination allows you to do get all of that with a fantastically diverse selection of sauces and condiments. Even in the midst of the rainy season, the Bellona Hospitality Brand has you covered. Its chefs will sizzle and glaze you with high-quality chicken dishes prepared in a variety of avatars using modern techniques.



It has three product lines: Golden Crispy Chicken, Burgers, Sandwiches, Paninis, Wraps, and indulgently Crafted Gourmet Burgers. It is more neutral, leaner, and highly adaptable across recipes. A hot and crispy chicken fillet or burger necessitates a high-quality beverage. POULT works well in a variety of settings, including restaurants, quick-service restaurants, and kiosks. The products allow a broader demographic of customers to dine in, order in, or simply grab and go.



Here's a quick and easy recipe to try for those rainy days when you're stuck at home and craving some good fried chicken:



Fried chicken is a universal favourite. The recipe is simple and requires very little effort, and the result is delicious chicken to enjoy.



*Post-marination, coat the chicken in paprika powder, black pepper, and salt to taste.



*Make a batter with 2 tablespoons refined flour and 1/2 tablespoon cornflour; after making the batter, coat the chicken in it and deep fry it.