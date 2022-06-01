NEW DELHI: Do you want to give your taste buds a tasty ketogenic diet? Add these new dishes to your Diet menu for a more peaceful eating experience. The keto diet is a low carbohydrate, high fat, moderate protein diet. It's comparable to other grain-free, low-carb diets.



Your keto diet can add flavour to your life because it consists of eating meats, dairy, eggs, fish, nuts, butter, oils, and non-starchy vegetables.



You can include these recipes in your menu if you want to try the keto diet for the first time or add new dishes to your routine.



Thai BBQ pork salad



With shredded pulled pork and a creamy Thai peanut sauce, this recipe combines romaine lettuce, red bell peppers, and chopped cilantro. This teaches you a lot about healthy eating and weight loss, and it also makes us realise that pulled pork doesn't have to be served on a bun.



Low carb cheese taco shells



It's difficult to think of ways to improve on tacos, which are already quite tasty. The cheese taco shell has arrived. In this recipe, cheddar cheese is used to form the taco shell instead of a tortilla, making it the ideal vessel for all of your favourite taco fillings.



Pesto grilled shrimp



These pesto grilled shrimp are a delicious keto-friendly addition to your grilling recipes. This recipe includes everything you need to make fresh homemade pesto, giving you complete control over the ingredients in your marinade.



Low carb sesame chicken



Many versions of sesame chicken contain batters or breading, making them unsuitable for low-carb diets. The blogger for Tasteaholics recreates the popular dish without all the carbs, using arrowroot to help the sauce stick.



Low carb Mexican cauliflower rice



The ability to cook dishes that you enjoy is essential for maintaining a low carb lifestyle. When you're craving a stir-fry or beans and rice, cauliflower is an excellent rice substitute.



Keto chicken pot pie



It's difficult to imagine a pot pie without carbohydrates, but this chicken pot pie manages to keep the flaky crust and creamy centre of the dish. For added flavour and aroma, the sauce has a garlic base and thyme.