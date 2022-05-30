4 reasons why people fall out of love and how to fix it

NEW DELHI: Falling in love can be described as one of the most beautiful feelings in the world, one in which you experience a roller coaster of exhilarating reactions that sends you into a state of ecstasy.

Sadly the "in love" joyride doesn't last forever. After the initial flame of infatuation subsides, couples either find a steady and loving partnership or discover that the romance has fizzled out, resulting in the end of a relationship.

However, it is not uncommon sometimes that people fall "out of love" even after they find that special someone. It is completely natural and there can be dozens of reasons why your loving feelings towards someone can change and the love diminishes even though you once felt so deeply passionate about this person.

So, let's have a look at some of those reasons and what can be done to fix them.