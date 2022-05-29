Time-tested tips for radiant skin after your 30s

NEW DELHI: They may say that age is just a number, but your skin strongly disagrees with this popular saying. That is why people who reach the age of 30 notice a variety of changes in their bodies and skin. The most common of these changes include dull skin, greying hair, digestive issues, being more prone to fatigue, and so on.

Experts and dermatologists believe that changes such as spots or fine lines are common signs of ageing that should not worry you. What really happens? Well, the skin cell turnover rate starts depleting and cell regeneration also slows down while your collagen and elastin reserves start to break down. The body gets compromised of its natural sheen and suppleness as you become more vulnerable to dark spots and sun damage.

Although ageing is entirely a natural development, a number of external agents like sunlight and pollution and even internal agents such as unwholesome eating patterns, anxiety and skin care products with harmful chemicals can cause accelerated and premature ageing of the skin. However, the bright side is that you can easily gain healthy skin and prevent these unnatural signs of ageing by extending the correct nutrition to the skin, both inside and out.

Aarti Gill, Co-founder, OZiva shares a basic guide to follow that can help you maintain excellent skin health after 30.

First and foremost - clean eating

Our skin is greatly impacted by the diet we consume. After all, you are what you eat, they say. It is essential that the food that you eat replenishes and nourishes your skin. Therefore, eating clean, consuming greens and avoiding highly processed foods is a must to ensure holistic health including good skin health. It is also important that you consume 2-3 litres of water daily as water helps in expelling out various toxins from the body and helps keep the skin moisturised thereby maintaining the elasticity. It also helps in preventing the formation of fine lines caused by dry skin. Also, steer clear of undesirable habits like smoking that can inflict serious damage to the skin.

Collagen for anti-ageing benefits

As we grow older, collagen production in the body reduces. Besides ageing, there are other external factors behind the depletion of collagen. Collagen is a form of protein that helps in keeping good skin health and keeps it radiant by maintaining natural elasticity. Your skin will naturally appear firm and supple if the collagen levels in your body are high. To support the optimum production of collagen as we grow older, it is necessary to eat clean and plant-based foods that are high in Vitamin C and plant-based supplements which can naturally boost collagen production in the body. Do ensure that your daily anti-ageing routine consists of clean, plant-based beauty products along with collagen builders for holistic nourishment and complete collagen boost from the inside and out.

Make SPF your friend

Sunscreen is a very integral part of your skin care routine, irrespective of how old you are. As we grow old, we witness the first signs of ageing. Whether it is sunny or not, sunscreen should be a part of your daily skin care kit. Most experts recommend the use of SPF every day to protect your skin from the harsh rays of the sun. The UVB can cause considerable damage to your skin in the form of sun burns, brown spots, wrinkles, and the breakdown of healthy skin cells.

Go for facial massages

To feel the benefits of facial massage, you must indulge yourself with one every now and then. Facial massages offer a wide range of benefits to the skin such as enhanced blood circulation, stimulation of lymphatic drainage & cell turnover, and relieving muscle tension. Facial massages also aid in the superior absorption of any beauty product that you use.

Exfoliate, but mindfully

Exfoliation is an essential feature of all general skin care routines. The process assists in eliminating the collection of dead skin cells that extend a dull complexion to the skin. Consistent exfoliation makes sure that your skin stays shining and supple. Nevertheless, as we reach our 30s, it is necessary that you take it easy and not over-exfoliate your skin. Over-exfoliation can even rob your skin of essential oils and leave it more susceptible to external damage. It is suggested that you do not exfoliate more than thrice a week and always follow it up with a moisturiser.