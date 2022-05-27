Laser angioplasty eliminates need for bypass surgeries in many

CHENNAI: Heart diseases are one of the commonest yet treatable diseases perceived with distress and panic.

Despite witnessing an alarming increase in coronary artery diseases, the advancements in cardiac medicine paved the way to improve quality of life with excellent clinical outcomes.

Today, with modern-day medical care, lasers have become the most effective treatment modality to treat blockages in the blood vessel.

The introduction of laser angioplasty is a cutting-edge procedure that makes it possible to eliminate the need for coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery for many patients to treat blockages of the artery.

Expert cardiologists and vascular surgeons can now use this procedure to remove plaque and clots that are major causes of coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease respectively.

So, with the advent of laser angioplasty, many hard blood vessels blockages can now be treated without bypass operation

The laser angioplasty procedures are based on an evidence-based approach for patients with blood vessels blockages. The interventionist will put a small tube in the wrist or groin.

Using real-time X-ray images, a wire will be inserted into the femoral artery and moved to the area where the fatty deposits or clots are restricting the blood flow.

Once the blockage location is reached, a laser will be inserted into the tube and moved to the blockage spot.

Once the laser is in place, it will be used to burn away and vaporize the fatty deposits and clots.

Laser angioplasty removes the need for coronary artery bypass operation for many patients. It also offers faster recovery.