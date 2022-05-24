Couples and their changed relationship dynamics post the pandemic

NEW DELHI: The pandemic changed everything yet nothing! Love and relationships have always been a dynamic play of contrasting and evolving opinions, but if there is one thing that saw a massive shift in the pandemic, it has to be an individual’s personal space. Confined into one house with restricted private space and time, fueled differences between many couples making them re-think the concept of Monogamy.

Exclusively yours. Or not!

History has proved that humans have been prone to having multiple sexual partners, while on the other hand there is little (if not none) evidence showing that monogamy is however natural. Monogamy not only requires sexual exclusivity but also living in the same house, sleeping on the same bed and sharing most of your free time doing things with your one and only one partner. This pact of exclusivity of our body and souls often comes with an overwhelming feeling which has led many couples to relook on their ‘exclusivity’.

According to an internal survey conducted in January 2022 by dating app, Gleeden, 55 percent of Gleeden users ponder, ‘monogamy, a social obligation,’ while the remaining 45 percent who still believe in it, however, affirm that monogamy is possible only under certain circumstances. One of the main reasons for couples to commit infidelity, according to the report, is boredom (63 percent ), naturalization of infidelity (20 percent ) partner conflicts (10 percent ) and falling in love with a third person (8 percent ).

The survey also highlights that most of the infidelities happen between the 5th and the 10th year of marriage, with 18 percent happening between the 5th and the 7th year, 43 percent during the 10th and 39 percent that might occur at any point during the relationship.

The greater question here is - consent or no consent - what happens next? Giving us an insight into couples who have been together for longer than 5 years, the survey reveals how long term couples are in fact more prone to forgive infidelity than the ones who have been together for a relatively shorter period of time.

It states, that 44 percent of users in long-term relationships (longer than 5 years) would forgive a cheating partner if the infidelity was only about sex. However, 81% of people in a relationship younger than 1 year would not forgive their cheating partner.

This study introduces many changing facets of relationships in the 21st century, while also highlighting how Monogamy or sexual exclusivity has become more debatable than ever!