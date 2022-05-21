Flavoured cocktails for the Indian summer

NEW DELHI: Summer has arrived, and many people are reluctantly putting away their favourite whiskies in favour of beer. But here's the thing: Whiskey isn't a seasonal drink, and contrary to popular belief, it makes an excellent base for a variety of summer cocktails. The cocktail culture has grown dramatically, and people are increasingly trying cocktails made with flavoured whiskies.

On this World Whiskey Day, Jack Daniel's presents three simple flavor-infused whiskey cocktails to inspire the inner whiskey lover in you to shake - or stir - at home.

JACK APPLE MULE

Ingredients:

60 ML Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple

Top with Ginger Beer

1 squeeze Fresh Lime

1 Lime Wedge (Garnish)

Method:

Pour Jack Apple over ice.

Add a splash of ginger beer and stir.

Add lime wedge to garnish.

Garnish with Lime Wedge

JACK HONEY SMASH

Ingredients:

60 ML Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey

6-8 Mint leaves

15 ML Lemon juice

15 ML Simple syrup

Crushed Ice

Method:

1/2 fill a cocktail shaker with cubed ice

Add all ingredients and shake vigorously for 15-20 seconds

2/3 fill a highball glass with crushed ice

Strain the liquid into the glass

Add mint sprig to garnish

TENNESSEE FIRE & ICE

Ingredients:

45 ml Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire

90 ml ginger ale

Ice

Lemon and/or lime wedge for garnish

Method:

In a rocks glass, combine all the ingredients.

Stir

Garnish with a lemon and/or lime wedge