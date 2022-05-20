NEW DELHI: When children reach adolescence, they often experience a wide range of emotions and begin to think about their future. Books are an excellent resource for navigating these thoughts and feelings, and the more inspiring they are, the more hope they provide. Because each child is different, the best inspirational books for teens vary greatly.

Just as You Are: A Teen's Guide to Self-Acceptance and Lasting Self-Esteem

Building high self-esteem is extremely difficult for many teenagers, and this book is written to help them navigate the topic. The tone is upbeat throughout, encouraging readers to value themselves, stop comparing themselves to others, and silence the critical voices in their heads. It is written by a clinical psychologist and teaches self-awareness, and self-compassion, and assists readers in developing their own plans of action to stay positive in the future.

Shoot Your Shot: A Sport-Inspired Guide To Living Your Best Life

Shoot Your Shot is a book for teenagers who enjoy sports. It is written in the context of basketball and is divided into "quarters" in the manner of a basketball game. "Shoot Your Shot" aims to inspire readers to succeed in whatever they do in life, whether it's sports, academics, the arts, or something in between.

The Body Image Book for Girls: Love Yourself and Grow Up Fearless

Body positivity can be extremely difficult to achieve, particularly during adolescence. This book, written by a psychologist and body image expert, is intended for children aged 9 to 15.

It offers words of wisdom and encouragement, as well as hard facts, on a variety of topics such as mental health, self-care, diet culture, and the effects of social media on body image. It also includes real-life stories from girls who have struggled with their body images, as well as tips for maintaining both their physical and mental health, as the two are inextricably linked.

A Year of Positive Thinking for Teens

As an adult, it can be difficult to remember how difficult life can be during the teen years, but it is very real. This self-help book for teenagers not only acknowledges how difficult this stage of life can be at times but also provides daily doses of motivation and inspiration to last an entire year. It's intended to assist teens in developing a more positive mindset, reducing stress and anxiety, and working through some of the challenges they face, such as navigating friendships, navigating social media, and staying focused and motivated.

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens

The adult version of this book has been a huge success over the years, so it's no surprise that a teen edition was created. It's intended to be a "road map" for teens, teaching them what they need to do to achieve success in all aspects of their lives. And, let's face it, as teenagers grow into adults, it never hurts to have a little extra guidance.