Why you should ditch shampoo and co-wash your hair instead

NEW DELHI: Today, shampoos of various kinds in the market offer multiple benefits and make tall claims when it comes to hair care. However, there are very few brands that are providing chemical-free organic hair care solutions, and the numbers get further restricted amid the increased quest for vegan and nature-oriented personal care solutions of the end consumers.

However, more often than not, the users tend to opt for products that might meet their needs, but compromise on certain key aspects. To overcome this dilemma, users must be made aware that co-washing is also a technique which can replace the need for shampooing and is far much better and more effective for the hair care process, especially for a few hair kinds. Clelia Cecilia Angelon, the founder and CEO of global vegan personal care brand Surya Brasil shares in-depth technique:

What is the co-washing technique?

Clelia: Co-wash is a technique for cleaning the strands in which you wash your hair using a conditioner without petrolatum or mineral oils. The main benefit of co-washing is to clean the strands without causing them to dry out, which is a common case when you use a shampoo laced with chemicals or when you do not maintain the apt frequency for it.

Co-washing is a less aggressive cleaning technique that preserves hair's natural oiliness and can be done by anyone who has naturally dry hair or who has dry or fragile hair. However, it can be used for any type of hair depending on their health. This technique should be avoided on greasy or oily hairs.

Who is most benefited by this technique?

Clelia: Though it can be used by anyone with any length of hair, it is especially suitable for chemically treated hairs that are highlighted, dry, curly and frizzy. Shampoos with chemical content, especially the anti-dandruff ones, are mostly stronger in chemical composition and tend to reduce the colour content of dyed hair quickly as compared to regular shampoos. Hence, co-washing the hair with an organic natural or vegan product helps your hair retain colour for a longer period of time due to the gentle and natural composition of these conditioners.

Who should avoid the co-washing technique?

Clelia: People with any kind of skin irritation or scalp related ailments should avoid not just co-washing but every other hair care treatment and should consult their physician for the hair care processes. Scalp ailment such as seborrhoea is one of the conditions where co-washing is strictly avoidable. In this case, it can develop fungi or bacteria that cause the hair to fall out, so it is strongly advised not to adhere to this practice without proper consultation.

However, there are not many rules regarding the number of washes. However, if shampooing gives you a sense of better cleanliness you can also alternate the co-wash, with washes with sulphate-free shampoos.

Most effective Co-wash process:

The cleaning process is very simple. Simply replace shampoo with co-wash in routine hygiene.

Wet hair with warm water and massage for a few minutes.

Remove excess water.

Apply the hair mask and massage for a few minutes.

Rinse your hair with water thoroughly.

Apply the conditioner at the root and along the entire length to the ends, massaging well.

Massage the strands from top to bottom to clean the strands with the conditioner.

Then, rinse without leaving the excess conditioner in the hair.