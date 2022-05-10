DT Health: Shawarma or not, food poisoning has more than what meets eye

Many things can lead to food poisoning, the most common cause being food contamination. “Food contamination can result in two things, pathogen contamination or formation of toxins by the pathogens which act on the food. Direct contamination of pathogens results in the attachment of pathogens to the stomach or intestinal cells and resulting in the generation of toxic components which would cause diarrhoea or vomiting,” said Dr A Mohamed Hakkim, Emergency Physician, Tiruchy.

“Sometimes this results in a delayed reaction where the person would experience the negative effects much later after they have consumed the contaminated food. This is because the bacteria or any said pathogen would take an incubation period where it would attach to the stomach wall or travel from there to the intestine, taking its time to multiply and produce toxins and negative reactions,” he added.

Food poisoning is a relatively common illness, but not many know that it can be very fatal too. It might cause severe dehydration in such a short period which may cause renal damage or failure. It has the chance of producing sepsis, which may even cause simultaneous multi-organ problems.