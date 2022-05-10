Ask your doctor: Causes of Retinal disease and effects of Nanoscope

CHENNAI: What causes retinal diseases? How can we prevent them? - Arul Raj, a resident of Kannagi Nagar

An unhealthy lifestyle and excessive smoking are the major causes of retinal diseases in India. These diseases may go unnoticed for a long time, as some of them show no symptoms in the early stages.

People above 40 should take simple tests to examine their vision, by closing one eye and checking for blurred vision.

In case of impaired colour vision, decreased contrast or colour sensitivity, one should consult a retina specialist.

All diabetics should keep their blood sugar levels under control. Regular retinal examination every six months is mandatory to detect early changes in the retina.