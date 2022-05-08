Easy and Delicious recipes for Mother's Day

Badam Milk Mousse, Almond Biscotti



Ingredients



For badam milk mousse



. Almond flakes 45 gms



. Almond milk 150 ml



. White chocolate 425 gm



. Bakery cream 400 ml



. Egg yolk 5 no



. Fine sugar 50 gm



. Saffron 1/2 gm



. Green cardamom powder � tsp



For biscotti



. Unsalted butter 75 gms



. Castor sugar 100 gms



. Egg 1no



. Refined flour 150 gm



. Baking soda 1 gm



. Baking powder 3 gm



. Almond with skin 50 gm



. Almond powder 25 gm



. Zest of lemon 1 no



Method:





For badam milk mousse



. Roast almonds flakes in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes or till golden in colour.



. Heat almond milk. add white chocolate and make ganache. add saffron threads and green cardamom powder, mix it thoroughly.



. Whisk yolks and sugar till creamy consistency.



. Beat bakery cream to ribbon consistency.



. Fold the ganache in beaten yolk and then fold the beaten cream into it.



. Pour mousse in a cup and chill, till it sets.



. Garnish mousse with slivers of almonds and almond biscotti.



For biscotti



. Roughly chop almonds with skin.



. Lightly cream butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. add egg to bowl and again cream it.



. Add refined flour, baking soda, baking powder, lemon zest and almond powder to it mixture and mix it thoroughly



. Fold in roughly chopped almonds.



. Shape the mixture like a french loaf and bake it at 180 celsius for 20 minutes.



. Cool the loaf, cut it into thin slices and bake it at 150 celsius for 8 to 10 minutes or till crisp.

