DTNext special: Plan a perfect date with your mother

GO SHOPPING:
Take your mother to the mall this Sunday to try on clothes, get a make-up makeover, and simply have fun. Choose some nice outfits and get her whatever she wants, whether it's clothes, accessories, bags or shoes. She did our shopping while we were in school. It's now time to repay the favour.
GO ON A ROAD TRIP:
Nothing beats the open road for relaxation, and road trips are a great way to get away from the stresses of everyday life. It's the ideal time to have heartfelt conversations with your mother while listening to her favourite music.
WATCH A MOVIE TOGETHER:
The best thing you can do is watch a movie with your mother. So, get your tickets for the two of you, and don't forget to bring some popcorn and something to drink!
GET TATTOOED TOGETHER:
A mother-daughter tattoo is a great way to show off their special relationship. Tattoos hold a special meaning for many people, especially when they're identical or were created together. It tells stories of love, fights and laughter while also expressing love and feelings for one another.
DINNER DATE:
Your mother's true desire is to spend time with you. Taking her out to dinner will finally make her day, and it will undoubtedly earn you the title of "favourite child".
SPA DAY:
Set up a spa day for your mother and join her for a day of relaxation. Most spas allow you to use the entire facility for the day if you book just one service, but why stop there? Get a manicure and pedicure, visit the steam room, get a facial and massage, eat a delicious lunch, and then unwind by the pool. You can also get your hair and makeup done before you leave!