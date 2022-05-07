Easy and Delicious recipes for Mother's Day

Mothers always cook for all their kids, this Mother;'s Day make her feel special with some super tasty delicacies curated by Chef Manish Mehrotra.
Almond & Cherry Kulfi
Ingredients
Fresh cherries, pitted 2 cups
Water 1/2 cup
Almond milk 4 cups
Condensed milk 1/2cup
Heavy cream 1/2cup
Sugar 1/2 cup
Almond meal 1/2 cup
Toasted almond flakes 1 tbsp
Method:
Place cherries, water and 1/4 cup sugar in a pan over low flame. cook, stirring 5-6, minutes till the cherries soften and mixture thickens. allow to cool and set aside.
In a pan, add almond milk and put it on a low flame. keep on stirring; do not let the almond milk burn. the milk will start to thicken.
Once it becomes half the volume add the almond meal, condensed milk and sugar and mix them well. allow it cool slightly and stir in the heavy cream. strain the mixture.
Add cooked cherry compote and mix well. allow the kulfi mixture to cool, pour it into kulfi moulds or small bowls and freeze them.
Demould the kulfi and serve it garnished with toasted almond flakes.
Badam Milk Mousse, Almond Biscotti
Ingredients
For badam milk mousse
Almond flakes 45 gms
Almond milk 150 ml
White chocolate 425 gm
Bakery cream 400 ml
Egg yolk 5 no
Fine sugar 50 gm
Saffron 1/2 gm
Green cardamom powder 1/2 tsp
For biscotti
Unsalted butter 75 gms
Castor sugar 100 gms
Egg 1no
Refined flour 150 gm
Baking soda 1 gm
Baking powder 3 gm
Almond with skin 50 gm
Almond powder 25 gm
Zest of lemon 1 no
Method:
For badam milk mousse
Roast almonds flakes in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes or till golden in colour.
Heat almond milk. add white chocolate and make ganache. add saffron threads and green cardamom powder, mix it thoroughly.
Whisk yolks and sugar till creamy consistency.
Beat bakery cream to ribbon consistency.
Fold the ganache in beaten yolk and then fold the beaten cream into it.
Pour mousse in a cup and chill, till it sets.
Garnish mousse with slivers of almonds and almond biscotti.
For biscotti
Roughly chop almonds with skin.
Lightly cream butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. add egg to bowl and again cream it.
Add refined flour, baking soda, baking powder, lemon zest and almond powder to it mixture and mix it thoroughly
Fold in roughly chopped almonds.
Shape the mixture like a french loaf and bake it at 180 celsius for 20 minutes.
Cool the loaf, cut it into thin slices and bake it at 150 celsius for 8 to 10 minutes or till crisp.