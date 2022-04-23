Beat the heat: Check out these 5 beverages to stay hydrated

As heat wave is being witnessed in parts of India, the one crucial element to tackle scorching heat is to stay hydrated for a healthy mind and body. So, quench your thirst and replenish the lost energy with some of the best drinks to beat the heat this summer. We have curated a list of some of the healthiest and refreshing summer beverages which you should definitely check out.
1. Jaljeera
Jaljeera is a beverage made from cumin and water. First the cumin seeds are roasted and grounded into a coarse powder before being mixed with water.
2. Coconut Water
A glass of fresh coconut water can instantly lift your spirits as its mild sweetness and refreshing taste makes it a perfect drink to banish summer boredom.
3 .Sugarcane Juice
Sugarcane juice is used as a natural remedy for a variety of ailments. It is an energy drink that helps in producing plasma and fluids that combat dehydration. Further, adding mint leaves to the juice helps in enhancing the flavour of this summer drink.
4. Aam Panna
A popular drink from Maharashtra, aam panna is prepared by using mango, which is known as the king of fruits. This refreshing summer drink is made from mango pulp mixed with cumin seeds and mint leaves. This drink not only refreshes you, but also rejuvenates you to get through the sunny days.
5. Lassi
Our very own Punjabi Lassi, which is basically a creamy yogurt smoothie, is considered among the greatest summer drinks of all time. From classic to mint, mango to banana or even walnut to avocado, a fresh glass of lassi can be prepared in a variety of flavours.