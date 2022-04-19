Summer might harm your pets too! Here are 5 ways to keep them cool

The scorching heat takes a toll on everyone, including pets. This season also might be a great time to bond with your own dogs or cats to play with them outdoors. But higher temperatures also mean higher risks for our furry companions - more injuries, more skin and ear infections, and a possibility of a heat stroke. Pets do not sweat in the same way humans do and can easily become overheated. To avoid these problems and enjoy the summer season with your pet, here’re few tips to keep in mind in this season.