Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has commenced works to upgrade roads around Island Ground, where the race will take place in a few days.
The works include removing medians so as to conduct the race without any impediment or risk, and safety features like crash barriers are being fixed at bends, said an official.
The Formula 4 category event, scheduled on December 8 and 9, has been christened Chennai Formula Racing. It will happen on the highly illuminated roads around the Island Grounds during nighttime.
