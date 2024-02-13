The prices of flowers have increased by 50 percent in a single day at both wholesale and retail shops in Chennai on the occasion of Valentine's Day.
Photos credit: Hemanathan M
A bunch of 20 roses are sold at Rs 300 at Koyambedu wholesale market.
Demand for roses among retailers has increased this year as people purchase through online platforms.
Traders lamented that customers prefer online shopping that is expensive compared to the previous, however, the flower rates are cheaper than online platforms.
