ISRO's Aditya-L1, India’s maiden solar mission, on board PSLV-C57 lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota.
X/@isro
X/@isro
Aditya-L1 carries seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.
X/@isro
The largest and technically most challenging payload on Aditya-L1 is the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph or VELC.
X/@isro
Aditya-L1's data will help identify the sequence of processes that lead to solar eruptive events and contribute to a deeper understanding of space weather drivers.