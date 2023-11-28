Punjab held their nerves to outwit defending champions Haryana in a penalty shootout to clinch the title in the Senior Men's National Hockey Championship at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in ChennaI.
Hemanathan M
Punjab and Haryana ended the regulation time tied at 2-2 before the former emerged a 9-8 winner in the shootout.
Harmanpreet, Simranjeet Singh, and Sukhjeet Singh scored for Punjab as the contest entered into sudden death. In the seventh penalty shootout, Simranjeet beat the keeper, securing Punjab's hard-fought victory.