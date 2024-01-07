The 47th Chennai book fair, hosted by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South Asia (BAPASI) at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam, saw an increase in visitors on Saturday.
On the inaugural day of the fair, the number of visitors at the stalls were less due to the rains, said a source from the organising team.
The organisers said that since the fair is often held around the Pongal holidays in January, which helps to draw more book lovers to the event.
The book lovers also feel that the collection is better when compared to last year and there is a new collection of books in all genres.
