The DMK took out a silent procession in Chennai on the occasion of the 55th death anniversary of the party's founder and former Chief Minister CN Annadurai on Sunday (February 3).
Hemanathan M
Political leaders Udhyanidhi Stalin, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and many other leaders from DMK along with party cadres participated.
Hemanathan M
The party's silent procession led by State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan was held from Anna Statue on Wallajah Road to Anna Memorial.
Hemanathan M
Towards the end of the party's procession, Ministers paid floral tributes at Anna Memorial.
Hemanathan M