Kalaignar Centenary Flower Exhibition is being held at Semmozhi Poonga, the Botanical Gardens on Cathedral Road, Chennai, from February 10 for 10 days.
Photos credit: Hemanathan M
The live flower show displays around 12 lakh varieties of flowers grown by the Department of Horticulture in various districts.
Entry fee for the exhibition is Rs 150 for adults and Rs 75 for children below 12 years of age.
The exhibition is being held for the third time.
For the live show, the flowers were decorated in a cold-fed room for past two years.