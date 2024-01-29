VP Dhankhar visits Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry

CHENNAI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry.

Lt. Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan Tamilisai Soundararajan was also present.

Earlier on January 28, the Puducherry government stepped up security before his two-day visit to the State.

Puducherry District Magistrate E Vallavan said in a release on Saturday that Section 144 (2) of CrPC would remain in force on the two days, restricting the use of aerial platforms such as drones or balloons.

The order declares the areas coming within the limits of Puducherry and Oulgaret municipalities as 'no-fly zone'.

According to official sources, Dhankhar would offer prayers at the famous shrine of Manakula Vinayakar here on January 29 and would proceed to Chidambaram in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu to pray at the shrine of Lord Nataraja.

This is Dhankhar's first visit to Puducherry after he became the Vice President.