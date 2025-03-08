Vijay extends Women's Day wishes, criticises DMK government on women's safety

CHENNAI: Marking International Women’s Day, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder-president Vijay on Saturday asked people to come together and work towards bringing in the desired change in the State.

“Let us work towards creating a safer, more secure, and more just society for all our citizens, particularly our women,” Vijay said.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government, Vijay accused it of failing to ensure the safety and security of women.

In a video message released on his social media handle, Vijay greeted women across the State on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Taking a dig at the incumbent, Vijay asked, “Are our women truly happy and safe?” “The answer, unfortunately, is a resounding no. Despite our collective efforts to elect a government that promised change, the DMK has failed to deliver on its promises, particularly when it comes to ensuring the safety and security of our women,” he charged. He further stated, “We elected the DMK government with the hope that it would bring about a positive change. But the government is more interested in perpetuating its own power.”