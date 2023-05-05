Videos

VP Dhankhar departs for UK to attend Coronation of King Charles III

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on MAY 5 embarked on a two days visit to London, United Kingdom to attend the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III which will take place on the morning of May 6. During his visit to the United Kingdom, Dhankhar will join a gathering of about 2,000 dignitaries, including heads of state and government, at the coronation ceremony. The Vice President is accompanied by his spouse, Sudesh Dhankhar for the UK visit. The United Kingdom (UK) extended an invitation recently to the international community, including India to attend the coronation Ceremony.Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss preparations for the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.The Coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, (May 6). The event will mark almost seven decades since the last coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.