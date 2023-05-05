Videos

NEET UG exam to be held on May 7

The NEET examination for UG degree is scheduled to be held on May 7 (Sunday) from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. As per Daily Thanthi report, more than 20 lakh students across the country and almost 1.5 lakh students from Tamil Nadu have applied for this exam through online. The National Examination Agency has released the hall tickets for the NEET examination. Candidates can download it from the website.