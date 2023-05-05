Videos

Manipur violence: Situation under control, says Indian Army

In the wake of clashes in parts of Manipur, the Indian Army said that the situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi areas was brought under control and is stable. The Indian Army further said that all efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur area. All Manipur-bound trains have been cancelled by the northeast frontier following an advisory from the Manipur government to stop train movements due to violence in the state. An order has been given to shoot rioters on sight in extreme cases. Mobile internet and broadband services have been suspended in the state and over 9,000 people have been evacuated from violence-hit areas. Heavy deployment of Army and Assam Rifles has been deployed after fresh cases of arson were reported.