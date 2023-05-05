Videos

Madras High Court judge transferred to Calcutta HC

The President of India on May 4 transferred Justice VM Velumani of the Madras High Court to the Calcutta High Court. The transfer was proposed by the Supreme Court Collegium by its resolution dated September 29, 2022. Though Justice Velumani had sought reconsideration of the recommendation of the Collegium and retain her at the Madras High Court, the collegium rejected it. Subsequently, the President transferred Justice Velumani to the Calcutta High Court.