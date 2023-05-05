Videos

Chithirai festival: 23-year-old man from Madurai dies

A 23-year-old youth, who had come to witness Lord Kallazhagar's entry into the Vaigai River - held as part of the Chithirai festival, in Madurai fell down near Ramarayar Mandagapadi and died due to head injuries on Friday, according to a Daily Thanthi report.The victim was identified as Surya from the MK Puram area of ​​Madurai. According to reports, Surya had come with his friends, last night, to witness the lord's descent into the Vaigai. At around 4 am, when he and his friends were on their way to Ramarayar Mandagapadi, there seems to have been an argument with some people with sickles in the area. They have reportedly attacked Surya and his friends. The police arrested four of them and took them for questioning. The police have stated that no information has been received from the youths as they are heavily intoxicated, the reports stated.The police seized Surya's body and sent it to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for post-mortem. Surya's 12 friends have also been admitted to the same hospital with minor injuries, the reports added.