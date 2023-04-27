Videos

CMRL inks Rs 299-crore contract with L&T

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Limited for track work in Corridor 3 between Madhavaram and Sholinganallur.This is the last track tender awarded for Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II. The scope of the project involves supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ballastless track of standard gauge including all associated works in underground and elevated sections from Madhavaram Milk Colony to Sholinganallur of Corridor 3.The contract was signed by T Archunan, director (projects), CMRL and Sunil Khattar, vice president, head-metro business unit, L&T for the sum of Rs 299 crores (excluding provisional sum and GST).