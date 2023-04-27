Videos

Case filed against OPS candidate for submitting fake docus

A fraud case has been filed against OPS' candidate for submitting fake documents while filing nomination for the upcoming Karnataka election, which is scheduled to be held on May 10. A case has been registered against Kumar, the candidate, under IPC 1860 Section 171G for providing false information to the Election Commission. This come after EPS faction filed a complaint with the Election Commission that OPS used the party name illegally, who also said that the candidate filed his nomination in Gandhinagar constituency by submitting fake documents.