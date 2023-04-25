Videos

Reservation Based On Religion Unconstitutional: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 24 said reservation based on religion is unconstitutional, and asserted that the BJP will implement the quota formula adopted by the government of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Karnataka. The BJP, he said, has given tickets for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka on merits of winnability, and not majority or minority, and also nowhere a non-Lingayat candidate has replaced a Lingayat. Addressing a press conference here, he said reservation on the basis of religion was unconstitutional, and never would it have "permission" under the Constitution. About the reservation crossing 50 per cent, Mr Shah said, "it has been challenged in the court, wait for its order".