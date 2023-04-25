Videos

RCB captain Kohli fined for maintaining slow over-rate against RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stand-in skipper Virat Kohli has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. "As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Kohli has been fined Rs 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, is fined Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of the match fee, whichever is lesser," an IPL release said.