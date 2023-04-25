Videos

PM’s Mann ki Baat has 23 cr regular listeners

Addressing the 99th Mann ki baat , the prime minister Modi praised and discussed the parents of Ababat kaur ,a child who died after 39 days after birth and her organs were donated The PM also appreciated the director of the Oscar-winning film "Elephant Whispers." Pointing out that women have been sworn in as legislators for the first time in Nagaland, the Prime Minister said that Indian women are like oxygen.