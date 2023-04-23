Videos

TN BJP to call on Ravi, seek forensic audit on tape attributing to PTR

A delegation of BJP Tamil Nadu on April 23 would call on Governor RN Ravi, requesting an independent forensic audit of the audio tape that was attributed to State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyaga Rajan, who called it "malicious slander". “Today, a delegation of leaders from BJP TN will be meeting the Governor seeking an independent forensic audit on the audio file of TN State Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiyagarajan exposing the ill-gotten money amounting to Rs 30,000 crore through corrupt means by DMK leader and CM MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi and son-in-law Sabareesan,” BJP state chief K Annamalai said in a statement. Citing the minister’s statement on Saturday, stating that it was a fabricated one, Annamalai said, “We challenge him to produce an audio clip with similar content but instead in my voice. We shall submit both audio samples to a Court monitored investigation and let the investigation agency ascertain the genuine nature of both audio clips. I will submit my voice samples, and we expect the minister will also do the same.” He further said the minister’s weak statements posted as deficiencies could not brush aside the issue. The minister posted a two-page statement in his official Twitter handle that the 26 second malicious fabricated audio clip was an attempt to divide him from his party leader and CM MK Stalin.