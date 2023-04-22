Videos

Malayalam Stars Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan Offer Namaz On Eid

Father-son duo, actors Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan offered namaz along with the devotees at Kaloor International Stadium on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr on April 22. The two actors took part in the namaz a day after Mammootty's mother passed away due to an age-related ailment. She was 93 years old at the time of her demise. Fathima Ismail is survived by her children including Mammootty. Her last rites were held at Chempu Juma Masjid at 4 pm on April 21.