Videos

Eid-Ul-Fitr : People offer namaz at Triplicane Lebbai Jamath Masjid

Muslims across Tamil Nadu as well as different parts of the world on April 22 are celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr by offering namaz. The festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. People offer namaz at Triplicane Lebbai Jamath Masjid in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Ramzan on April 22.