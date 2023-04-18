Videos

Tuticorin lorry drivers staged a protest

About 80 lorry drivers are working on contractual basis in central government-owned Bharatgas Cooking Gas Company in Thoothukudi. In this case, the lorry drivers have already staged a protest since the 12th, insisting a rise in the pay. The Bharatgas management said that they would negotiate, and accordingly engaged in negotiations with the lorry drivers. But no agreement was reached in the negotiations, Bharatgas lorry drivers once again went on strike . Due to this, the supply of cooking gas cylinders from Tuticorin to 7 districts including Nellai, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni and also to Kerala has been stopped.