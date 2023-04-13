Videos

Cops to file chargesheet against Kumari priest Benedict

Benedict, a resident of Fathima Nagar in Vilavancode in the district and preached sermons in churches in Kanniyakumari district. On March, an 18–year-old nursing student from Pechiparai lodged a complaint with district cybercrime branch seeking action against the priest. The victim was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse and received threats on social media. Based on the victim’s complaint, police registered a case against church priest Benedict under five different Sections and launched an investigation.