"There was nothing done illegally": Trump reacts to his arraignment

Former United States President Donald Trump, after the arraignment, on April 4 said that every legal person has said that there is no case and that he has done nothing "illegally". "The hearing was shocking to many in that they had no 'surprises,' and therefore, no case. Virtually every legal pundit has said that there is no case here. There was nothing done illegally!" Trump said while commenting on his arraignment on 'Truth Social'. Trump faces criminal charges for his alleged role in 36 felony criminal charges including the hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign to conceal an alleged affair that he has constantly denied. On April 4, Trump arraignment was another high-voltage drama in United States politics. Trump, who became history by being the first former American president to be indicted, has surrendered himself before going to the court.