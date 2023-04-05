Videos

Covid surge in TN : Govt urges people to wear masks

Tamilnadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on April 4 said that the public need not panic over the surge of Covid in Tamil Nadu. "The spread of Covid in India is currently increasing. In Tamil Nadu, for the past few days, the Covid cases are increasing. Due to this, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has advised that face masks are mandatory," he said. Earlier, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) advised that face masks are mandatory in the State. The health department advised the public to wear masks in hospitals, theaters, meeting halls, and other public places. Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam said, "The spread of Covid in Tamil Nadu is not alarming at present and is moderate. There is no need to impose large-scale restrictions in the current environment. However, we are taking some precautionary measures. Wearing face masks is mandatory at the hospitals. People in crowded venues including theaters, air-conditioned halls, and closed halls have been advised to wear masks."