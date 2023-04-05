Videos

Covid surge: 4,435 fresh Covid cases in India

India on April 5 recorded 4,435 new covid infections, the biggest single-day jump in 163 days (five months and 13 days), while the number of active cases increased to 23,091, according to Union health ministry data. A total of 4,777 cases were recorded on September 25 last year. With the fresh cases, India's covid-19 tally climbed to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719). The death toll increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths, the data updated at 8am stated. Four deaths were reported from Maharashtra; one death each was reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan; and four were reconciled by Kerala. At 23,091, the active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections. The national covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.79 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,79,712, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.