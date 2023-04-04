Videos

Modi tops list of most popular global leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again emerged as the world’s ‘most popular’ leader, leaving behind leaders including his United States counterpart Joe Biden. In a survey, released by ‘Morning Consult’ – a global decision intelligence firm which works to map decisions of the modern leaders – PM Modi ranked number one with an approval rating of 76% while Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador grabbed the second spot. “The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from March 22-28, 2023. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country,” the website said. In its last survey, shared by the organisation on March 5, PM Modi had maintained his top position with an approval rating of 78%. Morning Consult released the list April 2, which as per its website specialises in providing real-time polling data on political elections, elected officials and voting issues. The firm said it takes about 20,000 interviews globally daily. “The global leader and country trajectory data is based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country…In the United States, the average sample size is around 45,000. In the other countries, the sample size ranges from roughly 500-5,000,” it said.