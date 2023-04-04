Videos

Musk replaces Twitter's blue bird logo with 'Doge' meme

A day after Elon Musk sought the dismissal of a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit that accused him of intentionally inflating Dogecoin’s value, Twitter’s iconic blue bird on its home button was replaced with a Shiba Inu logo associated with the cryptocurrency. In a nod to the update, Twitter CEO Musk on April 4 shared a post that showed the face of the Doge meme riding a car while a police officer supposedly checks the driving license which displays the ‘old’ blue bird logo. Dogecoin soared by nearly 30%, according to Bloomberg, after its picture suddenly appeared in the website interface and ‘Doge’ started trending on Twitter. Musk also shared a screenshot of an old conversation with a user who asked him to ‘buy Twitter and change the bird logo to a doge’ and wrote, ‘as promised’.
Online Desk

