Kalakshetra case: 3-member panel formed to probe allegations

In another development in the Kalakshetra sexual harassment case, the foundation has formed a three-member independent inquiry committee. According to a report from Daily Thanthi, the committee includes Retd Justice Kannan, Former DGP Letika Saran and Dr Shobana Varthaman. The decision to form the committee was taken on april 3rd by the Kalakshetra management committee. Earlier on april 3rd, Assistant Professor Hari Padman, arrested in the Kalashetra case, has been remanded in judicial custody till april 13th. Police plan to examine Haripadman's cell phone The Foundation's Governing Board has given verbal assurance to protesting students that the other three professors -- Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath accused of sexual harassment will be dismissed.